Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) PT Lowered to $15.00

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday.

Beam Global Trading Down 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.82. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 592,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

