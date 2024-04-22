Benchmark Begins Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BECN. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of BECN opened at $94.56 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -201.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

