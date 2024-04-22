Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.
Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BNTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
