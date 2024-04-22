Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.