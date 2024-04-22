Berenberg Bank Lowers LBG Media (LON:LBG) Price Target to GBX 120

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LBG Media Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LBG stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Thursday. LBG Media has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 106 ($1.32). The company has a market capitalization of £146.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2,333.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 341,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £249,608.17 ($310,728.46). Insiders own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

