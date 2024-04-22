Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.61) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday.
AJ Bell Trading Up 0.8 %
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,470.59%.
Insider Activity at AJ Bell
In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total value of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). Company insiders own 33.23% of the company’s stock.
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
