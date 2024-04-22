Beth Tschida Sells 7,526 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $137,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Up 3.0 %

Jamf stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 407,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.