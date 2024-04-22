Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 29,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 218,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
