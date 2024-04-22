Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYON. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

