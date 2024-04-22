BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.61) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($32.49) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($32.49) to GBX 2,520 ($31.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.39) to GBX 2,100 ($26.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,367.50 ($29.47).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,340 ($29.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,017.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,157 ($26.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($33.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,295.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,393.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 10,344.83%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

