Bing Xue Sells 1,956 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $90,484.56.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.79. 89,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,124. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $559.66 million, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 56.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

