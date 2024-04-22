Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $1,315.96 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,315.96 billion and $28.29 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $66,837.96 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.66 or 0.00782507 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052554 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00108384 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,688,765 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
