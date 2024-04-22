Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $1,315.96 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,315.96 billion and $28.29 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $66,837.96 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.66 or 0.00782507 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00108384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,688,765 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

