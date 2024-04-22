Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Tops $8.89

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $8.89 or 0.00013379 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $142.69 million and approximately $354,327.53 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,464.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.27 or 0.00779766 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00109381 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.99286751 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $285,933.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.