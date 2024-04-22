BitTorrent-New Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $29.01 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001588 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000997 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001320 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000133 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $28,350,763.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.