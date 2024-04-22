Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of BLKB opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,549.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $545,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,897 shares of company stock worth $4,377,015. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

