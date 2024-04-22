Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $119.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.94.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 132.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,244,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after buying an additional 1,367,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

