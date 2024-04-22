Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Position Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $26.66. 203,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,339. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.