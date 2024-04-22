Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 182.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

