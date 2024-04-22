BMO Capital Markets Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $48.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 483,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,125. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.