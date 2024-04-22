BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$36.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WJX. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Wajax Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$33.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.64. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$21.63 and a 1 year high of C$34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Wajax’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Featured Stories

