BMO Capital Markets Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $37.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $42.23.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

