BNP Paribas Lowers ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, New Street Research restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 90.28.

ARM Stock Down 16.9 %

ARM stock opened at 87.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of 86.83. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

