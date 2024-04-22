BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $96.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.22.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

