Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

BRZE stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. Braze has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $162,896.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $162,896.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,815 shares of company stock worth $4,164,679. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Braze by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,099,000 after acquiring an additional 228,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

