Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,700.5% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 170,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.45. 4,266,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,559,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

