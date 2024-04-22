Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $78.60

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 381,011 shares of company stock worth $23,463,657 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

