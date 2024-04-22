Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target at $166.50

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $208.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.11. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $133.10 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.