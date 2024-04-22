Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $104.20

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $106.42 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

