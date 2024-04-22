Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) PT at $10.02

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,682.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

