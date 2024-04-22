Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Price Target at C$33.81

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

TSE SAP opened at C$25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$36.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.14.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9167852 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.87%.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. In related news, Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner sold 32,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total transaction of C$901,453.07. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,636.15. Insiders have acquired 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $425,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

