Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 51.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period.

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.66. 351,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

