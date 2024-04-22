Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 670,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,686. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.