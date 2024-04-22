Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Position Increased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,107,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after purchasing an additional 911,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,611 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,126,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 393,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,978,000 after purchasing an additional 346,652 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIPC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. 106,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,616. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

