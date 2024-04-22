BTIG Research Trims Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Target Price to $13.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.95.

NYSE EFC opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a market cap of $971.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.92. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 173.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 763.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 107,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after buying an additional 569,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

