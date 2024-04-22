Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. 2,713,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,834. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

