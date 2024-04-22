Burt Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of FVCBankcorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 157,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 1.2 %

FVCB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. 2,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 29,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $369,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at $881,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 29,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $369,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at $881,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $181,122.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,406 shares of company stock worth $988,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Profile

(Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.