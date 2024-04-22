Burt Wealth Advisors Has $24.88 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,344,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 749,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after buying an additional 52,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.43. 863,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

