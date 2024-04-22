Burt Wealth Advisors Has $284,000 Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,844 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,911. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

