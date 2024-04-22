Burt Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.34. 26,376,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,729,113. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

