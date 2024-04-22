Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 1,120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 284,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM traded down $4.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.58. 1,847,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.55.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

