Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 6,488 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCV. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 224,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,671,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IMCV traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $598.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

