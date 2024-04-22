Burt Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $133,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,035,000 after buying an additional 1,138,896 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $158.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.