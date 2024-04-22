Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.880-5.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.88-$5.98 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.10.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.