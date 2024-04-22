Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.88-$5.98 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.02. 2,451,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.52 and its 200 day moving average is $280.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

