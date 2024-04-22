Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-$1.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.88-$5.98 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded up $4.77 on Monday, hitting $285.02. 2,381,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,544 shares of company stock valued at $53,581,207. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.