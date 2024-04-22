Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) CEO Susan P. Kennedy Purchases 25,000 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) CEO Susan P. Kennedy bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $151.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,579.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,248,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 512,083 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 980,898 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

