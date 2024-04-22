California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,363 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.46% of Equinix worth $348,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $754.74. 687,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $833.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $802.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

