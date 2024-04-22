California Public Employees Retirement System Has $355.33 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,461 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of United Parcel Service worth $355,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,095.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 58.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UPS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.43. 4,573,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

