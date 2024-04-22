California Public Employees Retirement System Has $387.59 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.41% of Micron Technology worth $387,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,617,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $109.12. 19,791,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625,643. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

