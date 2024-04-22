California Public Employees Retirement System Has $501.31 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Comcast worth $501,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.57. 24,641,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,715,254. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.