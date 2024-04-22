California Public Employees Retirement System Has $526.17 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,948 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $526,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $152,970,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,075 shares of company stock worth $1,848,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $466.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

